Spinny cuts used car prices ahead of GST change, up to ₹2 lakh off

Spinny, India’s full-stack used car platform, has announced price reductions across its inventory, incorporating the impact of upcoming goods and services tax (GST) changes in advance to deliver transparent value for customers.

The move comes ahead of the new GST regime for automobiles, which takes effect on September 22, 2025, revising tax slabs to 18 per cent on small cars and two-wheelers and 40 per cent on larger or luxury vehicles, while GST on auto components will drop from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Though the changes are aimed primarily at new vehicles, Spinny has factored in the ripple effects on the used car market to protect both buyers and sellers.

“At Spinny, the customer comes first, always. Whether it’s pricing, quality, or the buying or selling experience, transparency and trust are non-negotiable,” said Hanish Yadav, senior vice-president and business head, Spinny. “We’ve taken a proactive stance, adjusting prices before the GST reforms take effect. This ensures our customers can make confident decisions today, without waiting or second-guessing market movements.” Customers browsing Spinny’s marketplace can now access reduced prices, with discounts reaching up to Rs 2 lakh. Sellers also stand to gain, with sustained buyer demand translating into improved resale values, offering up to Rs 20,000 in additional benefit per car.