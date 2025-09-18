Home / Companies / News / Spinny cuts used car prices ahead of GST change, up to ₹2 lakh off

Spinny cuts used car prices ahead of GST change, up to ₹2 lakh off

Spinny has reduced used car prices ahead of GST reforms from September 22, offering buyers up to Rs 2 lakh savings and sellers up to Rs 20,000 higher resale benefit

Spinny
Spinny (Photo: Company Website)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:10 AM IST
Spinny, India’s full-stack used car platform, has announced price reductions across its inventory, incorporating the impact of upcoming goods and services tax (GST) changes in advance to deliver transparent value for customers.
 
The move comes ahead of the new GST regime for automobiles, which takes effect on September 22, 2025, revising tax slabs to 18 per cent on small cars and two-wheelers and 40 per cent on larger or luxury vehicles, while GST on auto components will drop from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Though the changes are aimed primarily at new vehicles, Spinny has factored in the ripple effects on the used car market to protect both buyers and sellers.
 
“At Spinny, the customer comes first, always. Whether it’s pricing, quality, or the buying or selling experience, transparency and trust are non-negotiable,” said Hanish Yadav, senior vice-president and business head, Spinny. “We’ve taken a proactive stance, adjusting prices before the GST reforms take effect. This ensures our customers can make confident decisions today, without waiting or second-guessing market movements.”
 
Customers browsing Spinny’s marketplace can now access reduced prices, with discounts reaching up to Rs 2 lakh. Sellers also stand to gain, with sustained buyer demand translating into improved resale values, offering up to Rs 20,000 in additional benefit per car.
 
Spinny said the initiative underscores its market-responsive approach and commitment to building trust. By aligning prices early, the company aims to provide a seamless ownership experience for both first-time buyers and repeat sellers, ensuring decisions are made in a stable and transparent pricing environment.
 
Founded in 2015, Spinny operates as a full-stack used car retailing platform across 22 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Every car listed undergoes a 200-point inspection and comes with a five-day money-back guarantee and a one-year after-sales warranty. The company has 57 car hubs nationwide and counts cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as a strategic investor and brand ambassador.

Topics :used carsUsed car portalGST Revamp

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:09 AM IST

