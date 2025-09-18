FIR filed against ex-Lodha Developers director over land irregularities

After last month’s notice to exchanges about the resignation of Rajendra Lodha from the post of director with effect from August 17 at the company’s request, Lodha Developers on Wednesday informed exchanges that, based on information from inquiries, it has decided to refer the matter to the appropriate authorities for investigation.
In August, the company’s notice had stated: “Certain matters related to his (Rajendra Lodha’s) conduct are under review by the company’s ethics committee.”
Sources said the Mumbai Police has filed a first information report (FIR) against Rajendra Lodha following a complaint by India’s second-largest listed real estate developer over alleged irregularities in land transactions.
Queries sent to Rajendra and Sahil Lodha remained unanswered.
Rajendra Lodha, a distant relative (fourth degree) of managing director and chief executive officer Abhishek Lodha, his son Sahil Lodha and several others have also been named in the FIR. It is alleged that the individuals cheated Lodha Developers by creating fake documents without authority, causing a financial loss of about Rs 85 crore to the company.
“The company maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any misconduct, irrespective of the seniority or position of the individual concerned. At the company’s request, Rajendra Lodha resigned from all positions held within the organisation on August 17, 2025. In light of this incident, the company has carried out a comprehensive review of its processes in areas related to his role with an independent external firm, and their recommendations are being implemented with immediate effect,” Lodha Developers told stock exchanges on Wednesday.