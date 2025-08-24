Home / Companies / News / Spotify flags price rises as it introduces new services, features: Report

Spotify flags price rises as it introduces new services, features: Report

Earlier in August, the Swedish firm said it would increase the monthly price of its premium individual subscription in some markets from September

Spotify
Spotify will raise prices as it invests in new features and targets 1 billion users. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
Spotify will raise prices as it invests in new features and targets 1 billion users, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing the music streaming provider's Co-President and Chief Business Officer Alex Norstrom. 
The increases would be accompanied by planned new services and features, the FT cited Norstrom as saying in an interview.
Spotify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 
Earlier in August, the Swedish firm said it would increase the monthly price of its premium individual subscription in some markets from September, as it looks to improve profit margins. 
It said the price will rise to 11.99 euros ($14.05) from 10.99 euros in markets including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. 
"Price increases and price adjustments and so on, that's part of our business toolbox and we'll do it when it makes sense," Norstrom told the newspaper.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Spotifymusic streamingMusic streaming apps

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

