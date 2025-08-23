Home / Companies / News / Yes Bank stake sale to Sumitomo gets RBI approval for 24.99% acquisition

Yes Bank stake sale to Sumitomo gets RBI approval for 24.99% acquisition

The RBI has approved Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to acquire up to 24.99 per cent stake in Yes Bank; the approval is valid for one year and SMBC will not be a promoter

Yes Bank
The RBI’s approval comes with conditions, including compliance with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Yes Bank on Saturday announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s (SMBC) proposal to acquire up to 24.99 per cent stake in the private sector bank.
 
Referring to its earlier stock exchange disclosure on May 9, Yes Bank said SMBC had proposed to buy a 20 per cent stake in the bank. This included a 13.19 per cent secondary stake purchase from the State Bank of India and 6.81 per cent combined stake from seven other shareholders — Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.   
 

RBI approval valid for one year

 
In an exchange filing, Yes Bank said, “SMBC has received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI’) to acquire up to 24.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital/voting rights of the bank vide letter dated August 22, 2025. This approval is valid for one year from the date of this letter. RBI has further clarified that pursuant to the said acquisition, SMBC would not be treated as a promoter of the bank.”
 

Compliance and conditions

 
The RBI’s approval comes with conditions, including compliance with the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI’s Master Direction and Guidelines on Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies dated January 16, 2023 (as amended), the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and other applicable laws. Conditions also include lock-in periods, requirements for subsequent transactions, and RBI’s discretion on approvals.
 
The completion of this proposed transaction also requires the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and meeting customary conditions precedent as outlined in Yes Bank’s May 9 stock exchange disclosure.   (Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CCPA fines VLCC Rs 3 lakh for misleading CoolSculpting slimming ads

WestBridge Capital picks 15% stake in Edelweiss AMC for ₹450 crore

APSEZ launches Kalamassery Logistics Park in Kochi, to create 1,500 jobs

CBI books Anil Ambani's RCom for ₹2,000 cr bank fraud, searches premises

Premium

CloudMosa looks to the cloud to speed up 4G feature phone journey

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaYES BankStake saleMitsui SumitomoBS Web ReportsRBI

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story