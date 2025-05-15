Shapoorji Pallonji launches over Rs 1,400 crore luxury project in Gurugram

Mumbai-based Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), in partnership with Kreeva (Kanodia Real Estate Venture Arm) and ASK Property Fund, has announced the launch of The Dualis — a luxury residential development in Sector 46, Gurugram. The project is estimated to generate revenue of over ₹1,400 crore over the next five years.

ALSO READ: India-Pakistan tensions: Uneasy calm on border slows housing pulse Towering approximately 150 metres, The Dualis will be among the tallest residential towers in the area, a statement by the consortium of SPRE, Kreeva, and ASK noted. The project features two towers with 198 luxurious 3- and 4-BHK residences, with saleable areas ranging from 2,850 to 3,600 square feet (sq ft), and 60,000 sq ft of amenity space.

Sriram Mahadevan, chief executive officer (CEO) of SPRE and managing director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said, “With ‘The Dualis’, we are entering a high-potential micro-market with a product that combines location, scale, and quality. This is a long-term investment in the future of luxury housing in Gurugram, backed by partners who share our vision for value creation and timely delivery.”

“The partnership brings together institutional funding, deep-rooted local market expertise, and a shared legacy of construction excellence,” Mahadevan added.

ALSO READ: Continued border tensions may dent housing and commercial realty: Anarock Mayank Jain, CEO of Kreeva, stated, “The Dualis represents the commitment of delivering luxury, scale, and sophistication in one of Gurugram’s most promising neighbourhoods. This collaboration with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and ASK Property Fund is a strong endorsement of the location’s investment potential, and we are confident that The Dualis will set a new benchmark for luxury living in the region.”

Also Read

This launch reflects a growing trend of institutional capital entering North India’s luxury residential market, driven by rising demand, favourable infrastructure, and a discerning, maturing buyer base. The Dualis is expected to attract strong interest from both end-users and investors looking for long-term capital appreciation and a healthy rental yield, the developers claimed.

Additionally, this is SPRE’s second project in the Gurugram market, following the launch of Joyville Gurugram in Sector 102.