Zaggle ties up with Mesh Payments to tap global spend management market

Financial technology firm Zaggle on Thursday said it has partnered with travel and expense solutions provider Mesh Payments to tap the global spend management market.

Zaggle, in a statement, said that its association with Mesh Payments will enable Indian MNCs to manage global expenses across the US, Europe, and Latin America using Mesh's capabilities to issue corporate cards in global markets.

Mesh's global clients operating in India, through their GCCs, can leverage Zaggle's spend management ecosystem, including prepaid cards, forex cards and corporate credit cards, it added.

Zaggle founder and Executive Chairman Raj P Narayanam said the partnership with Mesh is a strategic move to extend the platform's leadership beyond borders.

Citing a Deloitte report, Zaggle said that the top 100 companies in India spend more than $2.2 billion on business travel.

India's digital transformation is creating unprecedented demand for intelligent spend solutions, and we are uniquely positioned to meet that need, Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle said.

Zaggle is one of India's top issuers of prepaid cards, collaborating with banking partners to drive its card offerings.