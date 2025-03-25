Home / Companies / News / StanChart boosts private credit presence with 3 new hires in India

StanChart boosts private credit presence with 3 new hires in India

StanChart recently hired former UBS Group AG's Ankit Raghav as director for its leveraged and acquisition finance, and private credit team

Standard Chartered Bank, Standard Chartered
The bank has also appointed Ankit Dokania as director for the same team, and S. Siddharth as executive director for private and traded credit. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:43 AM IST
By Megawati Wijaya
 
Standard Chartered Plc is bolstering its private credit business with three new hires in India, said Henrik Raber, global head of global banking.
 
StanChart recently hired former UBS Group AG’s Ankit Raghav as director for its leveraged and acquisition finance, and private credit team, Raber said in an emailed statement in response to Bloomberg’s queries. Raghav reports to Pritha Majumdar, managing director of the team.
 
The bank has also appointed Ankit Dokania as director for the same team, and S. Siddharth as executive director for private and traded credit. All new hires are based in Mumbai, the email showed. 
 
Private credit in India is expanding alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s infrastructure push, which has created a need for middle-market funding in everything from solar power to roads. Such investments in India totaled $9.2 billion across 163 deals last year, according to an Ernst & Young report.
 
Along with Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc, StanChart is one of the more active banks in India’s private credit space. It was one of the arrangers on a Rs 14,300 crore  ($1.7 billion) bond issued in 2023 via private placement for Goswami Infratech Pvt., a Shapoorji Pallonji group company. The issuance is the country’s biggest ever high-yield rupee corporate debt, which pays an 18.75 per cent coupon.
 
Topics :Standard Chartered BankStandard CharteredStandard Chartered Private Equities

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

