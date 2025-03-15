Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Standard Chartered raises 1 bn euro via social bond, commits 50% for India

Standard Chartered raises 1 bn euro via social bond, commits 50% for India

The 8-year bond will primarily facilitate lending to small and medium sized enterprises, ensuring access to finance

Stanard Chartered Bank, Standard Chartered

The Standard Chartered will facilitate lending to small and medium sized enterprises. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Standard Chartered has raised 1 billion euro (about Rs 9,400 crore) through issuance of the first social bond which will support sustainable development projects across the bank's emerging market footprint, including India.

The 8-year bond will primarily facilitate lending to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), ensuring access to finance, helping create jobs and empowering and nurturing women-owned SMEs, StanChart said in a statement on Friday.

Of the total, about 50 per cent would be allocated for India for sustainable projects.

Proceeds will also finance access to essential services including healthcare and education, and will facilitate investment into affordable basic infrastructure and food security, in line with the social activities set out in the bank's Sustainability Bond Framework, it said.

 

The top five countries where StanChart's social assets are located include India (57 per cent), Malaysia (10 per cent), Bangladesh (6 per cent), Mainland China (5 per cent), and Nepal (4 per cent).

Today, around $4.2 trillion in annual investment is needed across emerging markets to facilitate sustainable development, build resilience across businesses and communities, and facilitate enduring growth, it said.

Bridging this gap requires the mobilisation of private sector capital into these markets, channelling finance towards outcomes that are critical to inclusive, long-term prosperity, it added.

More From This Section

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

India's M&A market sees record activity in February at $7.2 billion

PremiumGodrej Enterprises Group Logo

Godrej Interio aims to ride e-commerce wave, targets 18-20% growth

Wipro

Realigning global business lines to match clients' demands: Wipro

PremiumSteelbird Helmets

Steelbird targets 3-fold revenue growth by 2030; to expand production

PremiumGaurav Srivastava, Co-founder and COO, HaystackAnalytics

IIT-B startup HaystackAnalytics plans to take genome testing to EU, US

Topics : Standard Chartered Bank Standard Chartered MSMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon