Home / Companies / News / Operations at Jhagadia plant disrupted due to strike, says Britannia

Operations at Jhagadia plant disrupted due to strike, says Britannia

The company is in continuous discussions with workers to resolve the strike, which began on Monday, the company said in an exchange filing

Britannia Industries
Britannia Industries
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 8:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian biscuit maker Britannia Industries   said on Monday that operations at its Jhagadia plant in Gujarat have been partially affected due to a strike.

The company is in continuous discussions with workers to resolve the strike, which began on Monday, the company said in an exchange filing. 

The impact is still being assessed, Britannia said, but stopped short of disclosing details such as the number of workers on strike or the facility's contribution to overall revenue when Reuters reached out for comment.

Britannia has about a dozen plants in India, according to the company's latest annual report.

Shares of the company had closed 0.4% lower on Monday. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DIC India pays Rs 34.32L to settle disclosure norm violation case with Sebi

Premium

Tata Capital raises Rs 1,500 crore from Tata Sons, IFC via rights issue

Brigade buys 4.4 acre land in Bengaluru, tragets Rs 950 crore revenue

Hero Realty appoints Rohit Kishore as its new Chief Executive Officer

Singapore's Temasek seeks CCI nod to acquire 10% stake in Haldiram

Topics :BritanniaGujarat

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story