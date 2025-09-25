Coca-Cola bottlers to invest ₹25,760 cr in India's food processing sector

Three Coca-Cola bottlers in India will jointly invest Rs 25,760 crore (USD 2.96 billion) to expand the country's food processing infrastructure and have signed memoranda of understanding with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries for greenfield and brownfield projects, according to an industry official.

SLMG Beverages, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (Coca-Cola's wholly-owned bottling arm), and Kandhari Group of Companies have committed to the investment, which will span nine states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu.

"Coca-Cola India and all the other bottlers, including SLMG Beverages, have signed an MoU worth Rs 25,760 crore with the food processing industry," said Paritosh Ladhani, joint managing director of SLMG Beverages told PTI.