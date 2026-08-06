Standard Chartered expands GIFT City presence with wealth management push

Standard Chartered has received in-principle approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to distribute capital market products from GIFT City, paving the way for the foreign lender to launch its wealth management business from the international financial services centre.

The bank expects to roll out its wealth management offering over the next few months, marking an expansion of its retail services from GIFT City.

Standard Chartered was the first foreign bank to commence operations at GIFT City in 2020. It currently offers lending, trade finance, transaction banking and financial markets products to corporate and institutional clients from the centre.

“The bank has been a strong supporter of India’s economic growth and increasing integration with global financial markets,” said P D Singh, chief executive officer for India and South Asia at Standard Chartered. Singh said the bank served more than 600 clients in GIFT City, including multinational corporations, domestic companies, financial institutions, and small and medium enterprises, and had financed more than $25 billion across products. He said the latest approval would allow the bank to extend its global wealth management capabilities from GIFT City while supporting the centre’s ambition of becoming a leading international financial services hub.