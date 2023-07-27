Home / Companies / News / State Bank of India takes PC Jewellers to NCLT over loan account default

State Bank of India takes PC Jewellers to NCLT over loan account default

The bank, who filed an insolvency plea against the jewellery company in NCLT, had classified PC Jeweller's loan account as a non-performing asset in June, 2021

BS Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 2:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The State Bank of India (SBI) has taken PC Jewellers to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over loan default on Wednesday. 

The matter will be heard by the Principal Bench of NCLT in the first week of August.

The bank, which filed an insolvency plea against the jewellery company in NCLT, had classified PC Jeweller's loan account as a non-performing asset in June, 2021.

The jewellery company, in its annual report for the fiscal year 2021-22, had said that it had borrowed money from 14 banks, including SBI, Indian Bank, Union Bank and Punjab National Bank.

SBI, with Rs 1,060 crore outstanding, is the largest lender. 

The company, however, in its annual report of May 30, 2023, said that its operations had picked up substantially during the first three quarters of FY23. 

Also Read

Kalyan Jewellers extends rally on strong Q1 biz update; zooms 59% in 1 mth

Firm buying to keep the rally going in gold jewellery stocks, say analysts

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Demand woes, lower realisations to hit specialty chemical makers in FY24

Marico signs agreement to acquire majority stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals

Schneider Electric withdraws appeal from SAT against Sebi's order

Coca-Cola registers Q1 volume growth in India despite 'challenging' summer

Air India aims to increase annual cargo capacity to 2 mn tonnes in 5 years

Topics :PC JewellersNCLT cases

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 2:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story