State-owned PFC commits Rs 25,000 cr for power sector projects in Gujarat

State-owned Power Finance Corporation has inked an initial pact with the Gujarat government to provide comprehensive financial backing for the state's generation, transmission, and distribution projects.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat on January 3, 2024, according to a company statement issued on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The MoU was signed by Parminder Chopra, CMD PFC and Jai Prakash Shivhare, MD (GUVNL) in the presence of Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The chief objective of this MoU is to provide comprehensive financial backing for the state's generation, transmission, and distribution projects.

The MoU, signed in Gandhinagar, marks a significant step towards bolstering various projects undertaken by the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL), Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd (GETCO), Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (DGVCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (MGVCL), Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL), and Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL).

The collaboration is set to facilitate long-term debt and other critical funding necessities vital for executing these diverse projects.

Under the terms of the MoU, the envisaged financial assistance stands at an impressive Rs 25,000 crore, dedicated to powering up various projects across Gujarat, it stated.

This substantial financial commitment underscores PFC's steadfast commitment to bolstering the power infrastructure in the region and supporting the state's ambitious initiatives in the power sector.

Apart from facilitating the expansion of power infrastructure, the MoU shall also help create employment generation of up to 10,000 in Gujarat.