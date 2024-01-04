Home / Companies / News / Torrent Power to invest Rs 47,000 cr in renewable energy in Gujarat

Torrent Power to invest Rs 47,000 cr in renewable energy in Gujarat

Torrent Power has inked four initial pacts with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 47,350 crore in renewable energy, green hydrogen and electricity distribution

Torrent Power
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Torrent Power has inked four initial pacts with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 47,350 crore in renewable energy, green hydrogen and electricity distribution.

Torrent Power Ltd, the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group, has signed four non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the government of Gujarat under the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, according to a company statement issued late in the evening on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The MoUs were signed between Torrent Power and Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) in Gandhinagar.

Through the four MoUs, Torrent Power has proposed total investments of Rs 47,350 crores (approx USD 5.70 billion), it stated.

The proposed investments are planned to be made in the areas of renewable energy, green hydrogen and power distribution and are expected to contribute significantly towards the development of the state and creation of large-scale employment opportunities.

"Torrent Power intends to make a significant portion of its future investments across key national priorities of renewable generation, pump storage hydro projects, green hydrogen / green ammonia production and power distribution," Torrent Group Chairman Samir Mehta said in the statement.

One of the four MoUs comprises of 3,450 MWs of Solar Power Projects and 1,045 MWs of Hybrid Power Projects to be set up in the districts of Banaskantha, Jamnagar, Patan and Surendranagar entailing a proposed investment of Rs 30,650 crore.

The second MoU entails investment of Rs 4,500 crore in development of the infrastructure of a solar park for 7,000-MW Solar Power project to be set up in Banaskantha district.

The third MoU is for setting up a Green Hydrogen/Green Ammonia production facility with a capacity of 100 KTPA to be set up in Banaskantha / Dahej with a total proposed investment of Rs 7,200 crore.

The fourth MoU pertains to investment of Rs 5,000 crore in Torrent Power's distribution business in the cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ and Mandal Becharaji SIR (MBSIR).

Also Read

Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission limits for production

Renewable energy investments in India to jump 83% to $16.5 bn in 2024

World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

Green hydrogen to be future fuel: R K Singh urges industry participation

Will soon seek Cabinet nod for green hydrogen consumption order: R K Singh

IT industry veteran C P Gurnani joins upGrad's Board of Directors

Amazon's video ad push expected to generate extra $5 bn in revenue

Samsung places bet on AI for greater sales as 2024 phone launches kick off

FSSAI issues show cause notice to IndiGo for serving 'unsafe food'

LIC receives GST demand notice of Rs 663 crore from Chennai tax officials

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Torrent PowerRenewable energy policyrenewable sourcesrenewable energy sectorGreen energyGujarat government

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story