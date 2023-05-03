Home / Companies / News / State owned SJVN bags 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from GUVNL

State-owned SJVN bags 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from GUVNL

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged a 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL)

New Delhi
State-owned SJVN bags 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from GUVNL

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged a 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).

"The company has obtained 200 MW Grid Connected Solar Power Project in Khavda Solar Park through e-Reverse auction conducted by GUVNL, SJVN Ltd," Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

Bagged at a tariff of Rs 2.88 per unit, the project will be set on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis. The tentative cost for development of this project shall be approximately Rs 1,200 crore, he added.

The project is expected to generate 505 million units in the first year of commissioning and cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be around 11,756 million units.

"Commissioning of the project is expected to reduce 5,76,067 tonnes of carbon emission. With the allotment of this project, our solar & wind portfolio stands at 17,620 MW out of which 179.5 MW is under operation and the rest is under various stages of implementation," he said.

Also Read

State-owned SJVN Green Energy bags 200 MW solar project in Maharashtra

SJVN bags Maharashtra discom's 200-MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore

SJVN, Grid Corporation of Odisha to form JV for hydro, solar projects

RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

Uttar Pradesh aims to generate 22,000 MW solar power in next 5 years

Indian Oil to recoup $61 million of fuel sales bill from Go First

HC appoints arbitrator in Max Healthcare, Care Hospitals dispute case

Auditor who was named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani's company

Adani Group starts work on data centre at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh

Yum! Brands reported 25% system sales growth in India in Jan-March quarter

Topics :SJVNsolar power

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story