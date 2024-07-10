Steady growth for Jio, Bharti in Q1 due to rise in mobile segment: Analysts

A 10-11 per cent rise in the mobile segment and above-average growth in the enterprise segment will ensure Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel announce steady growth for Q1 (April-June) FY25, analysts said.

Meanwhile, the modest pace of average revenue per user (ARPU) growth will be continued, mainly powered by Jio users upgrading to 4G/5G and prepaid-to-postpaid conversion for Airtel, alongside higher data usage. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Axis Capital expects Airtel and Jio to see continued momentum in the growth rate of their mobile business at 11 and 10 per cent respectively in Q1. Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities said it expects an 8 per cent annual growth in combined wireless revenue for the three private sector telcos, driven by a 10 million higher combined subscriber base.



Morgan Stanley has predicted a 10.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) improvement in the Ebitda of Airtel's Indian business, led by a 2 per cent revenue and 1 per cent subscriber growth. It expects Rs 26,500 crore revenue for Jio, led by incremental subscriber additions of 9 million, even as ARPU growth remains flat. For Airtel, it believes revenue will come in at Rs 38,800 crore at a recurring net profit of Rs 35 billion.

All analysts expect Vodafone Idea's (Vi) subscriber loss to continue in Q1. JM Financial said the cash-strapped telco's net subscriber base may decline by 2 million. It had been witnessing a decline of 2 million-5 million per quarter over the last few quarters due to churn in the lower ARPU segment.



Flat ARPU growth

Meanwhile, the impact of the latest tariff hikes, in effect from July 3-4, should be visible only from Q3 FY25 onwards, around the same time as when Vi's fundraising initiatives trickle down into operational improvements, analysts said.

"ARPU trajectory will be influenced by upgrades to 4G/5G (from Jio Phone for Jio and from 2G for Bharti and Vi), prepaid-to-postpaid conversion (Bharti being the biggest beneficiary) and higher data usage," IIFL Securities said.

"With telcos having taken a hike across a wider segment of the subscriber base as well as Jio kickstarting 5G monetisation, ARPU growth for Bharti and Jio would be 14 and 17 per cent respectively in the next 12 months," Axis Capital said in a report. As part of the latest hike, Jio has made unlimited 5G available only to consumers on a 2GB/day or higher plan versus 1.5GB/day earlier, thereby pushing consumers on its lowest priced Rs 239 plan to pay Rs 349 now.



While Airtel has not touched the segment so far, analysts expect it to follow soon. Meanwhile, Bharti’s enterprise segment may see a 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter revenue growth, as Q1 is seasonally a strong quarter, IIFL Securities said in a note. "That said, the underlying Y-o-Y enterprise revenue growth may remain modest at 8 per cent, due to sluggish spending by hyperscalers," it added.

Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), which runs India’s largest mobile network operator Reliance Jio, had reported a 12 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to Rs 5,583 crore on robust subscriber growth in Q4 (January-March) of FY24. Annual net profit had risen by 12 per cent in FY24 to Rs 21,423 crore, up from Rs 19,124 crore in FY23.