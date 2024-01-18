IndiGo evaluating options to file appeal against BCAS' Rs 1.20 cr penalty

IndiGo will evaluate options to file an appeal against regulator BCAS imposing a penalty of Rs 1.20 crore for certain violations with respect to the incident at the Mumbai airport.

Many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay on January 14. The flight was diverted due to fog issues at the Delhi airport.

For certain lapses in connection with the incident, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 crore on the airline.

"The company is in the process of investigating and will evaluate its option to file an appeal in this regard," a regulatory filing by InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said on Thursday.

As per the filing, the alleged violations include not reporting the incident to the regulator, and failure to ensure security screening of passengers and their cabin baggage before embarkation.

Among other alleged violations is the failure to maintain ARC with correct details, deploying security staff as per scale and not responding to the emergent situation in a responsible and efficient manner, it added.