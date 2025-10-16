Home / Companies / News / Stellantis $13 bn US investment plan gains support from investors

Stellantis $13 bn US investment plan gains support from investors

The plan, announced late on Tuesday, would help buffer the group from US tariffs, an impact the French-Italian-American group had estimated in July at about $1.7 billion this year

Stellantis
Stellantis shares rose as much as 4.3 per cent, and up to Tuesday's close were down 33.5 per cent year-to-date. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stellantis' new $13 billion investment plan in the US marks a key step to countering tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump and to reviving the automakers' sales in its main market, investors and analysts said on Wednesday. 
The plan, announced late on Tuesday, would help buffer the group from US tariffs, an impact the French-Italian-American group had estimated in July at about $1.7 billion this year. 
"This move is relevant and part of a wider path started by Stellantis to be more and more aligned to the new business environment drawn by Trump with tariffs. It's paying off," Fabio Caldato, portfolio manager at AcomeA SGR told Reuters. 
Caldato recently increased his exposure to Stellantis. 
MORE FIRMS LIKELY TO MANUFACTURE IN US, ANALYST SAYS  In 2024, more than 40 per cent of the 1.2 million vehicles Stellantis sold in the US were imports mostly from Mexico and Canada, on which Washington imposed tariffs of 25 per cent. 
"I see it as an irreversible trend, to manufacture more where sales happens, a sort of forced de-globalisation process," said Massimo Baggiani, founder at London-based Niche Asset Management, expecting more such announcements. 
"More investments and sales in the US might also attract more American investors in the long term," said Baggiani, who has sold Stellantis shares in the past and was not investing back for now. 
"Stellantis shares remain cheap, but like the rest of the industry, they do not offer a significant discount compared to Ford or GM," he said. 
Stellantis shares rose as much as 4.3 per cent, and up to Tuesday's close were down 33.5 per cent year-to-date. 
INVESTMENT PLAN TIMING SHOWS 'GREATER TARIFF COMFORT'  The investment plan was necessary "to mitigate the impact of US tariffs and relaunch brands that have lost significant volume in recent years," Equita analyst Martino De Ambroggi noted, adding the reshuffled spending "should result in limited changes to total capital expenditure." 
"The timing of this announcement possibly signals greater tariff comfort/clarity on the part of Stellantis management," TD Cowen analysts Itay Michaeli, Justin Barrell and Selina Liu, wrote in a note.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Communications transforming itself into a technology company, says CEO

Hyundai Motor lines up ₹45,000 cr investment in India: 26 launches in 2030

Axis Bank Q2 net falls 26% to ₹5,090 crore on one-time provision

Gautam Adani unveils 'Two-Track Organisation' for AI-driven transformation

Premium

Nelco focuses on remote areas, not competing with terrestrial players: MD

Topics :Company NewsUSInvestment

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story