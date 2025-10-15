Nelco focuses on remote areas, not competing with terrestrial players: MD

Tata Group’s satellite communications provider Nelco has supported the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) proposal to lower charges for satellite broadband services, saying that operators like itself are not competing with terrestrial players such as telecom companies.

Satellite networks complement, not compete with, telcos: CEO

“We’re not playing in the same areas that they are. For instance, I can provide connectivity to a bank but not in places where terrestrial networks exist. I compete in remote areas where they’re not present,” said PJ Nath, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nelco, in an interaction with Business Standard.

“In fact, we’re complementing them. There’s no place that will adopt satellite connectivity if a terrestrial network is available. Even if there are administrative prices, there’s no way it can be lower than terrestrial,” he added. Nelco adopts flexible, asset-light satellite strategy Nelco, which has long operated under a VSAT licence, has applied for a Virtual Network Operator (VNO) licence under the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) category. This will allow it to provide broadband, in-flight, maritime, and enterprise network services across low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), and geostationary (GEO) satellites. Nath said Nelco’s asset-light approach enables it to form partnerships with leading global satellite operators such as Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, Amazon’s Kuiper, and Jio Satellite, instead of investing in its own satellites.

Direct-to-device services planned with Omnispace Nelco also plans to offer direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity in the future. The company signed a partnership in 2022 with US-based Omnispace to provide 5G satellite-based D2D services once operational. “Here again, it won’t compete with terrestrial networks since it will be used only in areas where there’s no terrestrial coverage,” Nath said. Nelco also has a cooperation agreement with Canadian satellite operator Telesat, signed in 2020. Focus on enterprise, mobility, and defence connectivity “Our strategy is clear. We will be where our customers are, and to address their needs, we will continue to do whatever is required at the backend,” Nath said.