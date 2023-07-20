Home / Companies / News / Sterlite Power commissions Rs 1,600 cr transmission project in Brazil

Sterlite Power commissions Rs 1,600 cr transmission project in Brazil

Currently, the company has a strong portfolio of 8 power transmission projects, of which it has developed six, spanning approximately 2000 kilometre of transmission lines and 22 substations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sterlite Power on Thursday announced commissioning of its sixth transmission project in Brazil built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore.

The project, Marituba involved developing a 344-km 500kV transmission corridor connecting Brazil's largest hydropower plant at Tucuru to the metropolitan region of Belm to deliver up to 1000 MW of green energy, a company statement said.

Since its foray in Brazil in 2017, Sterlite Power has built a significant footprint in the country, acquiring 13 projects through greenfield global auction process.

Currently, the company has a strong portfolio of 8 power transmission projects, of which it has developed six, spanning approximately 2000 kilometre of transmission lines and 22 substations.

Located in the Amazon region, it is the largest power transmission project executed by Sterlite Power Brazil.

Also Read

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources deepens tech push with $4 billion India display factory

Sterlite copper unit: SC directs Tamil Nadu to take decisions by June 1

Vedanta Resources cuts gross debt by $1 bn by paying its maturing loans

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Independent directors behind rising gender diversity in Indian boardrooms

HCLTech joins Meta, IT ministry programme to help India XR start-ups

NCLT extends deadline for completion of Future Retail insolvency to Aug 17

Fino Payments looking to upgrade to small finance bank, says MD Gupta

Reliance spin-off Jio Financial valued at $20 billion, above estimates

Topics :Sterlite PowerSterlite Power plantBrazil

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story