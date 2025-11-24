Monday, November 24, 2025 | 08:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Nov 24: HUL, TCS, RVNL, HG Infra, Marico

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 24: HUL, TCS, RVNL, HG Infra, Marico

Stocks to Watch today, November 24, 2025: From RVNL to HUL, here is a list of stocks that will be on investors' and traders' radar

Stock to Watch, November 24, 2025

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch Today, November 24, 2025: Indian markets are set for a positive start on Monday, tracking firm global cues. At 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 82 points higher at 26,160.
 
Overnight, US equities advanced after the head of the New York Federal Reserve signalled openness to a possible interest rate cut in December. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.08 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.98 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.88 per cent.
 
On Friday, New York Fed President John Williams indicated that the central bank could lower its policy rate from current levels, arguing that softening in the labour market now poses a greater risk to the US economy than elevated inflation.
 
 
In Asia, markets opened higher, mirroring Wall Street’s strength. Last seen, mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.15 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.14 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.21 per cent. Japan’s markets were shut today for a public holiday.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Here are key stocks to watch today, November 24, 2025: 

Results today: Siemens Energy India, and Supreme Infrastructure India will release quarterly earnings today.

Also Read

Hindustan Unilever, HUL, FMCG, Kwality Wall's

Kwality Wall's India appoints board ahead of Hindustan Unilever demerger

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever gets ₹1,987 cr tax notice for FY21 from authorities

(L-R) Fernando Fernandez, CEO, Unilever & Priya Nair, MD & CEO, Hindustan Unilever

HUL Q2FY26 volume growth flat amid GST transition; profit rises 3.6%

Fernando Fernandez

US govt shutdown has not affected consumer sentiment, says Unilever CEO

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: HUL, Colgate, Laurus Labs among 11 firms on Oct 23

 
HUL: Kwality Wall’s (India) Ltd. (KWIL), an Indian ice cream and frozen desserts company, has announced the formation of its board of directors, a move preceding its demerger from Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).
 
TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said a US court delivered an adverse ruling against it on November 21 in its case with DXC Technology Company (now Computer Sciences Corporation).
 
Marico: The company's digital brands have crossed the ₹1,000 crore annual recurring revenue mark, and the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major expects food and premium personal care to contribute 25 per cent of its India revenue. 
 
Natco Pharma: The company's API manufacturing plant, located in Manali, Chennai, India, received seven observations in the Form-483 from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The inspection was conducted from November 17 to November 21, 2025. 
 
HG Infra Engineering: The company, along with Kalpataru Projects International, was declared as an L-1 bidder by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation in a Joint Venture bidding. The project is worth ₹1,415 crore. 
 
Rites: The company, for the first time, will export in-service diesel locomotives to South Africa from the end of this fiscal year. 
 
SpiceJet: The airline resumed all its online services, including web check-in, payment systems, and manage-booking features, after a technical glitch on Sunday disrupted its website and digital platforms.
 
Aurobindo Pharma: According to the company's CFO, S Subramanian, Aurobindo Pharma is currently incurring a loss at its China-based facility and expects the plant to achieve break-even by the end of the fiscal year.
 
Tata Power: The company executed the shareholders' agreement with Druk Green Power Corporation for the development of the 1125 MW Dorjilung Hydro Power Project in Bhutan at a cost of ₹13,100 crore.
 
RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) from North Eastern Railway for a railway project worth over ₹180 crore. 
 
Tata Chemicals: The company will invest ₹135 crore towards the expansion of dense soda ash manufacturing capacity
at its plant located at Mithapur. Additionally, it will also invest ₹775 crore towards the expansion of precipitated silica manufacturing capacity
at its plant located at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. 
 
Oil India: The company has completed the capping operation at Well, KSG#76 of the Kharsang Oil Field (KOF), operated by GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd (GEPL) in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh. 
 
NTPC Green: Ayana Renewable Power, a subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green Private Limited (50:50 JV between NTPC Green Energy and ONGC Green), won a 140 MW Round the Clock renewable energy project in REMC tender.  
Mangal Electrical Industries: Three-month shareholders' lock-in period will end today. 1.1 million shares of the company (4 per cent of its outstanding equity) will free up for trade - worth over ₹46.75 crore.

More From This Section

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at a positive start; Asian stocks advance; Rupee in focus

ipo lock in

₹57,000 crore in shares to hit market as IPO lock-ins expire this week

Stock Recommendations by Angel One

Hudco, Medanta among top analyst bets; check target price, stop-loss

BSE, Stock Markets

The global dash: World's market sprint, India still at the starting blockpremium

street sign

Street Signs: Smallcaps miss the lift, Nifty faces its Rubicon test, morepremium

Topics : Hindustan Unilever TCS stocks to watch Stocks in focus BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Rail Vikas Nigam Natco Pharma SpiceJet Aurobindo Pharma Rites Tata Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon