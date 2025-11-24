Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at a positive start; Asian stocks advance; Rupee in focus
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE today, Monday, November 24, 2025: Indian equity markets are set for a higher start on Monday amid positive global cues, with the benchmark indices trading less than one per cent away from their record levels.
The GIFT Nifty was up 86 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 26,163, as of 8:00 AM.
Stock markets in Asia edged higher amid optimism over potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi were up nearly 1 per cent, while Japan is closed for a holiday. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index saw its steepest weekly drop since April last week.
Meanwhile, Wall Street closed higher on Friday amid reports that the US might allow Nvidia Corp. to sell its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up 0.98 per cent and 0.88 per cent, respectively.
Back home, the focus will be on the Rupee as the currency fell to a fresh low, in an unexpected plunge on late Friday to break the 89.5 mark. Despite the volatility, sentiment is not entirely negative, analysts said, with a trade deal with the US likely to give relief.
Nifty levels to watch
The key level to track today for Nifty is 26,200, which aligns with Fibonacci projections from the recent swing low, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said. "On the downside, 25,820 coinciding with the 20-day EMA emerges as the most critical support in the event of intraday corrective moves."
IPO today
In the mainboard IPO space, Sudeep Pharma's ₹895 crore initial public offering will enter the second day. There are no active issues in the SME segment.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: World's market sprint, India still at the starting block
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Two-thirds of major global indices have set fresh lifetime highs in 2025. India is likely to join that list soon. According to CLSA, this year has produced a roaring global bull market, with 65 per cent of leading country equity benchmarks reaching new highs. India, however, has been missing from this global upswing. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee may drop to 90 vs dollar by Dec-end
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After declining almost 4.5 per cent this year, the rupee is expected to touch 90 a dollar in the coming weeks before regaining some ground to settle around 88.50 by the end of December on the back of a possible trade deal with the United States (US), according to a Business Standard poll of nine respondents. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Who's afraid of IPO market?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite weak listing gains and rising anger among retail investors, long-term data shows the IPO pipeline is healthier than ever, and heavy-handed regulation would do more harm than good. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 7:47 AM IST