Street positive on JLR's electric vehicle strategy, sales outperformance

JLR will spend $18.68 billion over five years to push its electric vehicle (EV) strategy, as well as on autonomous technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies, among others. The management has guided for a capex of $3.11 billion for FY24, increasing to $3.74 billion for FY26.
The Halewood plant in Merseyside, UK, will become all electric, and Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, UK, where it designs its internal combustion engines, will become the electric propulsion manufacturing centre. JLR is also adopting a new House of Brands (HoB) approach as part of its Reimagine strategy.
Subscribe To Insights
What do you get on Business Standard Premium?
₹249
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.