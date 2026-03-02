Monday, March 02, 2026 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / Japan visa: Walk-in option ends from Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Puducherry

Japan visa: Walk-in option ends from Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Puducherry

VFS Global says Japan visa applicants must now book appointments in Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad and Puducherry

Japan, Japanese skyline

Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 1:26 PM IST
Now, Indian visa applicants for Japan across all categories will no longer be able to submit walk-in applications in Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad and Puducherry from today.
 
“Starting March 2, scheduling appointments will be mandatory in these cities,” visa processing firm VFS Global said in a notification.
 
The announcement comes months after the Japanese government said it was considering raising the current ¥10,000 ($64) fee that foreign nationals pay to obtain permanent residency to as high as ¥300,000 and tightening the criteria for naturalisation.
 
Japan’s current charges rank among the lowest in the developed world, starting from ¥3,000 ($20) for a single-entry visa and ¥6,000 ($40) for a multiple-entry visa. The upcoming revision would bring these costs more in line with global standards.
   
Where to book your appointment and what documents are needed

Applicants can use the official VFS Global Japan-India portal to find the appointment booking system. Applicants must ensure they have all required documents, including their passport, which must be valid for at least six months.
 
Is online visa application permitted
 
According to VFS Global, Japan does not allow direct online visa processing. After booking, the applicant must visit the centre in person at the designated time to submit documents and pay the applicable fee.
 
What is the standard visa processing time
 
As of February, Japan visa processing times usually range between 5 and 10 working days after submission at an embassy or visa centre, assuming complete documentation and no issues.
 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has said the standard processing time is five working days from the day following application receipt, though delays can occur during peak seasons or periods of high demand.
 
For Indian applicants, tourist visas often take 5–10 working days, with some sources noting 4–7 days, but applying three to four weeks early is advised to account for possible additional checks or holidays.

Topics : Japan BS Web Reports immigration

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

