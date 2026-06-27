Strides Pharma to sell majority stake in Pivot Path for ₹100 crore

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Saturday announced divestment of majority stake in its wholly-owned arm Pivot Path for ₹100 crore to a consortium of investors led by Ascent Capital, along with co-investor Vintage.

The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on June 27, 2026, has approved a strategic investment by a consortium led by Ascent Capital, along with co-investor Vintage Classic, in its wholly owned subsidiary, Pivot Path Pvt Ltd (Pivot Path), Strides Pharma Science Ltd , said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed transaction comprises the sale of the majority stake by Strides to Ascent Capital and Vintage Classic for an aggregate consideration of ₹100 crore and the primary infusion of ₹50 crore into Pivot Path by Ascent Capital to accelerate the next phase of growth, it added.

Strides will receive ₹75 crore at initial closing and ₹25 crore on the first anniversary of closing, it added. After the transaction, Strides will hold a 19.95 per cent stake in Pivot Path, while investors will hold 65.05 per cent with ESOP Pool at 15 per cent, the filing said. In a separate filing, Strides said the transaction values Pivot Path at ₹230 crore on a post-money basis. Pivot Path originated within Arco Lab Pvt Ltd, Strides' Global Capability Centre (GCC), where it developed capabilities across life sciences consulting, digital transformation, quality and compliance, and technology-enabled operational services, it said.