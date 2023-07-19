Home / Companies / News / Strong Q1 likely for capital goods firms with low costs, healthy execution

Strong Q1 likely for capital goods firms with low costs, healthy execution

Cheaper raw material, lower freight costs, better supply chain management to help sector: Analysts

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
Premium
Representative Image (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital goods companies are likely to report double-digit growth in sales and profit for the quarter ended June, according to analysts. The performance will ride on lower raw-material costs and healthy execution of orders.

Sales by capital goods companies are likely to increase 13-20 percent year-on-year (YoY), five domestic brokerage firms have said. YoY growth in profit after tax (PAT) at such companies is expected to be between 21 per cent and 37 per cent, according to three domestic brokerages. The street will watch out for guidance on new order inquiries, order execution and working capital management in the companies' post-earnings commentary.

Raw material cost pressure has eased and is expected to boost profitability. Revenue growth will be aided by a healthy order book execution seen in the June-2023 ended quarter, said analysts.

Analysts with Nirmal Bang said they expected an 80 basis points improvement in margins YoY, on the back of easing raw material costs, lower freight costs and better supply chain dynamics.

“Margin pressures are largely behind us as commodity inflation has cooled off significantly, and the unrecovered portion has been passed on in the form of price hikes,” said analysts with YES Securities in a July 6 report on the capital goods sector.

Analysts with Prabhudas Lilladher expect the order execution momentum to have continued in the June quarter. “We expect our capital goods coverage universe to report healthy performance in Q1 FY24, owing to strong opening order books, continued execution momentum, favourable product mix and better demand/orders/volumes from domestic as well as key export markets such as Middle East (ME), Americas, SAARC, Africa etc,” they wrote in a July 6 report.

YES Securities analysts said management commentary on order inflows in domestic and international markets and its conversion would be key monitorable from companies like Siemens.

In May, engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gave guidance that predicted 10-12 per cent growth in order inflow and 12-15 per cent growth in revenue for full FY24. The street will look out for the momentum of this guidance. L&T will announce its June-23 ended quarter results on July 25. For companies, such as BHEL, the street will also watch out for further clarity on the non-power segment.

Also Read

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Larsen & Toubro falls 2% on profit booking post Q3 results

Larsen & Toubro dips 4% on profit booking post March quarter results

Larsen & Toubro gains nearly 3% as hydrocarbon business wins mega contract

TCS extends partnership, will strengthen GE Healthcare's tech operations

Temasek Holdings seeks strategic partners to deploy $5 bn a year in India

Softbank-backed Unicommerce records 50% growth in revenue in FY23

Tata Group picks Britain for new EV battery plant, to invest $5.2 bn

Bikaji Foods International acquires 49% equity stake in Bhujialalji

Topics :Q1 resultsCapital goods capital goods sectorCapital goods companiesLarsen & Toubro

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story