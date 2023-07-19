Strong Q1 likely for capital goods firms with low costs, healthy execution

Capital goods companies are likely to report double-digit growth in sales and profit for the quarter ended June, according to analysts. The performance will ride on lower raw-material costs and healthy execution of orders.

Sales by capital goods companies are likely to increase 13-20 percent year-on-year (YoY), five domestic brokerage firms have said. YoY growth in profit after tax (PAT) at such companies is expected to be between 21 per cent and 37 per cent, according to three domestic brokerages. The street will watch out for guidance on new order inquiries, order execution and working capital management in the companies' post-earnings commentary.



Raw material cost pressure has eased and is expected to boost profitability. Revenue growth will be aided by a healthy order book execution seen in the June-2023 ended quarter, said analysts.

Analysts with Nirmal Bang said they expected an 80 basis points improvement in margins YoY, on the back of easing raw material costs, lower freight costs and better supply chain dynamics.



“Margin pressures are largely behind us as commodity inflation has cooled off significantly, and the unrecovered portion has been passed on in the form of price hikes,” said analysts with YES Securities in a July 6 report on the capital goods sector.

Analysts with Prabhudas Lilladher expect the order execution momentum to have continued in the June quarter. “We expect our capital goods coverage universe to report healthy performance in Q1 FY24, owing to strong opening order books, continued execution momentum, favourable product mix and better demand/orders/volumes from domestic as well as key export markets such as Middle East (ME), Americas, SAARC, Africa etc,” they wrote in a July 6 report.