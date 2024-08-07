Successful trajectory towards profitability: Akasa Air on 2 years of flying

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Akasa Air, which commenced operations on the same day two years ago, flies to 22 domestic and five international cities, and has carried over 11 million passengers in India since its inception

Akasa Air
In June, the airline's domestic market share stood at 4.8 per cent, as per official data. | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
Completing two years of flying, Akasa Air on Wednesday said it is on a "successful trajectory" towards profitability and expects seat capacity to rise 50 per cent on an annual basis.

Akasa Air, which commenced operations on the same day two years ago, flies to 22 domestic and five international cities, and has carried over 11 million passengers in India since its inception. It operates more than 900 weekly flights.

Airline's CEO Vinay Dube said it has registered a triple-digit growth and continues to be the fastest-growing airline in the global aviation history.

In a release, Akasa Air said its "unwavering commitment to cost leadership, supported by operational and financial discipline, has set the airline on a successful trajectory toward profitability".

Last fiscal, the airline recorded a 300 per cent growth in Available Seat Kilometres (ASKM), a measure of a flight's seat capacity.

"With the strong financial foundation the airline has built, it anticipates a year-on-year increase of 50 per cent in its available seat kilometres," the release said.

The carrier started international operations in March this year and has more than 35 weekly overseas flights to five destinations -- Doha, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Kuwait.

Since the launch of pet carriage service in November 2022, the airline has flown over 3,700 pets across its domestic network, it added.

In June, the airline's domestic market share stood at 4.8 per cent, as per official data.


First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

