Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma launches hair loss drug Leqselvi in US after patent settlement

Sun Pharma launches hair loss drug Leqselvi in US after patent settlement

The delay in Sun Pharma's launch of Leqselvi in the US was caused by a patent infringement case, which was later settled in a US court with Incyte Corp

Sun Pharma
“Leqselvi is an important step forward for people living with severe alopecia areata,” said Richard Ascroft, CEO of Sun Pharma North America. (Photo: Reuters)
Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sun Pharmaceutical has launched a new medicine for severe alopecia areata, called Leqselvi, in the United States.
 
Alopecia areata is a condition in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, leading to hair loss on the scalp as well as other parts of the body. 
“Leqselvi is an important step forward for people living with severe alopecia areata,” said Richard Ascroft, CEO of Sun Pharma North America.
 
8 mg Leqselvi tablets for severe alopecia areata is now available by prescription across the US.
 
The delay in Sun Pharma's launch of Leqselvi in the US was caused by a patent infringement case, which was later settled in a US court with Incyte Corp, as reported by Reuters.
 
The drug underwent two clinical trials, THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2, involving 1,223 adults between 18 and 65 years of age. The trials were conducted in the US, Canada, and Europe.
 
Hair regrowth was measured over a period of 24 weeks using a scoring system known as the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT), according to the company's statement.
 
Shrikant Akolkar, analyst at Nuvama Institutional Equities, said the drug could generate up to $400 million in sales by FY30, with peak sales potential of $900 million, and boost growth in Sun's key US market, according to Reuters.
 
The National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) welcomed the launch. Its President, Nicole Friedland, said the new treatment offers hope to many people dealing with the emotional and social impacts of hair loss.
 
Sun Pharmaceutical is also offering a 'Leqselvi Support Program' to help patients access the medicine. Eligible patients may be able to receive the drug for as little as $0 for up to two years. The program also includes personal guidance and support throughout the treatment process.
 
“The clinical evidence for Leqselvi is truly compelling, demonstrating consistent efficacy," said Arash Mostaghimi, Vice Chair of Clinical Trials and Innovation and Associate Professor of Dermatology at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
 
However, Leqselvi does carry certain risks. It may cause side effects such as infections, acne, headaches, or more serious health issues. Doctors are advised to screen patients thoroughly before and during treatment.
 
Alopecia areata affects nearly 2.5 per cent of people in the United States during their lifetime. According to figures cited in the company’s release, the condition also affects a similar percentage of the global population. The scalp is the most commonly affected area, but hair loss can also occur on other parts of the body.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Temasek's India exposure hits $50 bn, eyes $3-4 bn annual investments

Wizz Air exits Abu Dhabi amid instability and lack of market access

Suraj Estate launches residential project worth Rs 120 cr in Mumbai

Cargo vehicle hit wing of stationary Akasa Air aircraft at Mumbai airport

SAEL to invest ₹8,200 cr in Greater Noida solar manufacturing plant

Topics :Sun PharmaFosun PharmaceuticalDrugUSBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story