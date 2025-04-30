Sundar Pichai's protection costs Google $8 mn in 2024 amid rising risks

Sundar Pichai, who has held the position of Google CEO for over a decade, continues to draw not just a high salary but also significant security-related expenses. According to a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Google spent approximately $8.27 million (around ₹67.8 crore) on Pichai’s personal security in 2024. This marks a 22 per cent rise from the $6.78 million (around ₹57.48 crore) spent the previous year.

Alphabet's 2025 proxy statement explains that the elevated cost covers a range of services including residential protection, consultation fees, monitoring services, chauffeur-driven transport, and travel security.

“We believe these arrangements and costs are reasonable, appropriate, necessary, and in the best interests of Alphabet and its stockholders, as they mitigate risks to our business,” the company said in its filing. It further clarified, “We do not consider these additional security arrangements to be a personal benefit to Sundar because they arise from the nature of his employment responsibilities."

Executive compensation sees broad increases

Sundar Pichai's total compensation for 2024, which includes stock awards, rose to $10.73 million (approx ₹91.03 crore), up from $8.8 million (approx ₹74.6 crore) in 2023. A large part of this amount was dedicated to ensuring his personal safety.

Beyond top brass, Google's full-time employees also benefited from the company’s growth. The average compensation for 2024 rose to $331,894 (about ₹2.81 crore), reflecting a 5 per cent increase over the 2023 average of $315,531 (around ₹2.67 crore), as per the SEC filing.

Heightened security in the wake of external threats

The rise in executive security spending at Google reflects a broader trend among major corporations. A Reuters analysis notes that at least a dozen companies in the S&P 500 have increased protection for their top leaders following heightened external threats — particularly after the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson.

Google justified the steep security expenditure for Pichai partly due to his frequent global travel in 2024. His schedule included multiple high-level meetings focused on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, a sector where Google remains under intense regulatory and competitive pressure.