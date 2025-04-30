Coromandel International Q4 results: Net profit rises 73% to Rs 384 crore

Coromandel International posted a 73% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand.

The fertiliser maker's consolidated pre-tax profit rose to Rs 384 crore ($45.38 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 222 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose about 27.5% to Rs 4,988 crore, with revenue from its top fertiliser and nutrients business growing 28.2%.

KEY CONTEXT

Fertiliser companies such as Coromandel will outperform their agrochemical peers in the fourth quarter, according to analysts, as volume growth, price hikes and demand for complex fertilisers lift profitability.

Peers Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals are yet to post results.