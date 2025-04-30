Home / Companies / News / Coromandel International Q4 results: Net profit rises 73% to Rs 384 crore

Coromandel International Q4 results: Net profit rises 73% to Rs 384 crore

The fertiliser maker's consolidated pre-tax profit rose to Rs 384 crore ($45.38 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 222 crore a year earlier

Coromandel International
Fertiliser companies such as Coromandel will outperform their agrochemical peers in the fourth quarter, according to analysts, as volume growth, price hikes and demand for complex fertilisers lift profitability. Image: Linkedin
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coromandel International posted a 73% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand.

The fertiliser maker's consolidated pre-tax profit rose to Rs 384 crore ($45.38 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 222 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose about 27.5% to Rs 4,988 crore, with revenue from its top fertiliser and nutrients business growing 28.2%. 

KEY CONTEXT

Fertiliser companies such as Coromandel will outperform their agrochemical peers in the fourth quarter, according to analysts, as volume growth, price hikes and demand for complex fertilisers lift profitability.

Peers Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals and Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals are yet to post results. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orient Green Power Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 15 cr as revenue up 15%

Exide Industries Q4 results: PAT falls 10% to Rs 255 cr on higher costs

Indian Oil to import LNG under 5-year agreement with US-based Trafigura

Vedanta Q4FY25 results: Profit surges 154% to ₹3,483 cr on higher volumes

Aster DM acquires 5% stake in QCIL via Rs 849 cr share swap deal

Topics :Coromandel InternationalQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story