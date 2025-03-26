Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why was Washington Sundar benched? Even Sundar Pichai wants to know

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, a cricket enthusiast, joins the IPL debate, questioning why Washington Sundar was left out of Gujarat Titans' playing XI against Punjab Kings

Washington Sundar, Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai questions Gujarat Titans’ decision to bench Washington Sundar in IPL Opener against Punjab Kings

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who is a cricket enthusiast, has joined the debate around an ‘IPL mystery’—why was Washington Sundar left out of Gujarat Titans’ playing XI?
 
The Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2025 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, what caught the attention of fans was the exclusion of all-rounder Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips from the playing XI.
 
One puzzled fan took to social media platform X to express his confusion over Sundar’s absence from IPL matches despite being a key member of India's national squad.
 
 
“How Sundar sneaks into the best 15 of India but doesn't get a place in any IPL XI when 10 teams exist is a mystery,” wrote a user Pushkar. 

Sundar Pichai jumped into the conversation, “I have been wondering this too?"
 
 

How internet reacted to Sundar Pichai's comment

 
Sundar Pichai’s comment quickly went viral, drawing thousands of amused reactions. While many enjoyed his lighthearted take on cricket, some social media users couldn’t resist teasing him about his priorities.
 
“You give the vibe of the founder who’d start getting active on Twitter just before a product launch and then disappear,” one X user joked.
 
“Sundar from Washington wondering about Washington Sundar... Didn’t expect this at 5:11 am,” another quipped.
 
Others found the exchange simply hilarious. “Lmfao why is he replying to random accounts? Doesn’t he have work to do?” another person commented.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

