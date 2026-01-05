Home / Companies / News / Sundaram Alternates Credit Fund announces first close at ₹1,000 cr

Sundaram Alternates Credit Fund announces first close at ₹1,000 cr

The fundraise remains open and is expected to conclude by March 2026, with a targeted final corpus of ₹1,500-2,000 crore

Rupee
The fund’s credit strategy is focused on senior secured, amortising lending to brownfield, cash-generating residential projects.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Sundaram Alternates (SA), the alternative investment arm of the Sundaram Finance Group, has announced the first close of its SA Real Estate Credit Fund V, India’s first ESG-aligned real estate credit fund, at ₹1,000 crore in capital commitments within three months of its launch in October 2025.
 
The fundraise remains open and is expected to conclude by March 2026, with a targeted final corpus of Rs 1,500-2,000 crore. The fund has secured commitments from insurance companies, family offices, corporate treasuries, and ultra-high-net-worth investors, and a sponsor commitment from the Sundaram Finance Group.
 
Karthik Athreya, managing director, Sundaram Alternates, said, “Crossing ₹1,000 crore within three months reflects the confidence that investors place in our underwriting discipline and risk framework. This momentum reflects nearly a decade of sustained effort in building a robust risk management platform for our credit business. As the fundraise progresses toward its final close, our focus remains on disciplined capital deployment, capital protection, and building long-term investor relationships.”
 
The fund’s credit strategy is focused on senior secured, amortising lending to brownfield, cash-generating residential projects. “The approach prioritises capital protection and downside risk management through conservative loan-to-value structures and collateral coverage. ESG considerations are embedded into the underwriting and portfolio monitoring process,” the fund noted.
 
The fund believes that investor confidence in ESG-integrated private credit continues to rise as the sector emerges as a meaningful solution to India’s real estate financing needs, as the real estate sector is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030 and contribute 13 per cent to gross domestic product.
 
Sundaram Alternates has raised over ₹3,800 crore across five real estate credit funds, delivering an internal rate of return (IRR) in the range of 18-19 per cent. The five funds have deployed ₹4,140 crore across 73 deals with an average contracted IRR of 19.1 per cent and have exited 34 deals of ₹1,829 crore with an average exit IRR of 20.4 per cent.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank's loan book grows 12% to ₹28.44 trn in Q3, CD ratio up at 98.5%

Universal Music India to acquire minority stake in Excel Entertainment

Motherson secures PLI incentives for electronics components manufacturing

HDFC Bank posts 2.7% loan growth to ₹28.45 trn in Q3, deposits rise higher

Govt may withdraw X's safe harbour tag over Grok AI obscene content lapses

Topics :Real Estate Real estate firmsReal estate developers

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story