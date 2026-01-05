Sundaram Alternates Credit Fund announces first close at ₹1,000 cr

Sundaram Alternates (SA), the alternative investment arm of the Sundaram Finance Group, has announced the first close of its SA Real Estate Credit Fund V, India’s first ESG-aligned real estate credit fund, at ₹1,000 crore in capital commitments within three months of its launch in October 2025.

The fundraise remains open and is expected to conclude by March 2026, with a targeted final corpus of Rs 1,500-2,000 crore. The fund has secured commitments from insurance companies, family offices, corporate treasuries, and ultra-high-net-worth investors, and a sponsor commitment from the Sundaram Finance Group.

Karthik Athreya, managing director, Sundaram Alternates, said, “Crossing ₹1,000 crore within three months reflects the confidence that investors place in our underwriting discipline and risk framework. This momentum reflects nearly a decade of sustained effort in building a robust risk management platform for our credit business. As the fundraise progresses toward its final close, our focus remains on disciplined capital deployment, capital protection, and building long-term investor relationships.”