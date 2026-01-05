HDFC Bank posts 2.7% loan growth to ₹28.45 trn in Q3, deposits rise higher

India's top private lender HDFC Bank posted on Monday a ‍sequential quarterly loan ​growth, supported by the festive season and sweeping tax cuts, while deposits also rose.

As of December 31, loans rose 2.7 per cent sequentially to ₹28.45 trillion ($316.13 billion), while deposits increased ​2.1 per cent to ₹28.6 trillion, the Mumbai-based bank said.

Analysts had expected stronger loan demand in October-December, supported by spending in the festive season and the boost from tax cuts.

HDFC Bank merged with its parent HDFC in July 2023, adding a significant pool of loans but a smaller volume of deposits. This created pressure for the lender to either raise deposits or ease ‌loan growth.