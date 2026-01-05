Motherson secures PLI incentives for electronics components manufacturing

Auto components major Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Monday said its arm Motherson Electronic Components Pvt Ltd has secured incentives under the government's production linked incentive scheme.

Under the latest approvals, MECPL (Motherson Electronic Components Pvt Ltd) has been included among the beneficiaries of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), for the production of enclosures for the consumer electronics industry, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

These incentives are for six years -- from FY26 to FY31, with an expected cumulative investment of Rs 1,900 crore over the investment period, it added.