Govt may withdraw X's safe harbour tag over Grok AI obscene content lapses

The Centre has warned social media platform X over AI-generated obscene content, saying if it does not follow takedown orders for such content, it risks losing its “safe harbour” status under the Indian law, The Economic Times reported.

Notably, X has previously lost legal immunity for non-compliance with Indian rules.

What is safe harbour?

Under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, online platforms are protected from liability for user-generated content, as long as they follow government rules and act quickly on takedown orders.

As a significant social media intermediary (SSMI), X must meet stricter legal and compliance requirements.

What triggered the warning On January 2, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sent a formal notice to X over reported use of its AI chatbot, Grok, for creation and circulation of obscene images and videos of women. The notice gave the platform 72 hours to remove objectionable content , take action against offending accounts and submit an action-taken and compliance report It also warned that failure to show auditable compliance could lead to the loss of safe harbour protection. X’s earlier brush with Indian law In 2021, X (then Twitter) briefly lost its safe harbour protection after failing to fully comply with the IT Rules, 2021.