Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki reports 2% rise in retail sales at 159,418 units in June

Maruti Suzuki reports 2% rise in retail sales at 159,418 units in June

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,744 units as compared with 1,507 units in June last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Maruti Suzuki

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday reported 2 per cent increase in total wholesales at 1,59,418 units in June.

The company had dispatched 1,55,857 units to dealers in June 2022, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 8 per cent to 1,33,027 units as against 1,22,685 units in the year-ago period, it added. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell marginally to 14,054 units as compared with 14,442 units in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 17 per cent to 64,471 units as against 77,746 cars in June 2022.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,744 units as compared with 1,507 units in June last year.

Utility vehicle sales, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, surged over two-fold to 43,404 units as compared with 18,860 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports declined 17 per cent to 19,770 units as against 23,833 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Also Read

Exports of Grand Vitara commence; first shipment goes to Latin America

Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by 1.1% across models, 2nd rise in FY23

Maruti Suzuki launches new compact SUV Fronx at Rs 7.46 lakh in India

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Maruti Suzuki remains vulnerable to supply side bottlenecks: Official

Hyundai Motor reports 5% rise in retail sales at 65,601 units in June

Sebi penalises promoter entity of ZEEL for certain disclosure lapses

Toyota Kirloskar reports 19% rise in retail sales at 19,608 units in June

MG Motor India reports 14% increase in retail sales at 5,125 units in June

Edtech start-up Byju's and lenders renew talks to restructure $1.2 bn loan

Topics :Maruti Suzukiautomobile manufacturerautomobile industryAutomakers

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story