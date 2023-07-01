Maruti Suzuki reports 2% rise in retail sales at 159,418 units in June

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday reported 2 per cent increase in total wholesales at 1,59,418 units in June.

The company had dispatched 1,55,857 units to dealers in June 2022, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 8 per cent to 1,33,027 units as against 1,22,685 units in the year-ago period, it added. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell marginally to 14,054 units as compared with 14,442 units in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 17 per cent to 64,471 units as against 77,746 cars in June 2022.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,744 units as compared with 1,507 units in June last year.

Utility vehicle sales, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, surged over two-fold to 43,404 units as compared with 18,860 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports declined 17 per cent to 19,770 units as against 23,833 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.