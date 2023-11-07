Home / Companies / News / Sunil Mittal's Airtel Uganda IPO failed to sell as investors prefer bonds

Sunil Mittal's Airtel Uganda IPO failed to sell as investors prefer bonds

The demand for Ugandan government bonds maturing in 2033 exceeded the amount on sale by eight fold in an auction on Thursday

Bloomberg
A poster advertising Airtel Uganda's IPO in Kampala, Uganda | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Fred Ojambo and Loni Prinsloo

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal’s Airtel Uganda Ltd. failed to sell about half of the shares on offer in its initial public offering as investors stayed away, preferring high-yield government bonds. 
 
Airtel said it managed to raise 211.4 billion shillings ($56 million) after selling 54.5% of the 8 billion shares on offer. Retail investors bought just 0.3% of the IPO. Shares were unchanged at 100 shillings on its debut on Tuesday. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Government bonds in the East African country yield as much as 15%. By comparison, shares of Airtel’s rival MTN Uganda Ltd. have dropped 14% since its IPO in 2021. Investors have also been wary after Uganda enacted a draconian anti-LGBTQ law, prompting US President Joe Biden to withdraw the nation’s preferential trade access. 

Investors may have opted for less risky government securities while disregarding the future value of the stock, the Uganda Security Exchange’s Chief Executive Officer Paul Bwiso said in the nation’s capital, Kampala. 

“It comes down to financial literacy, understanding the asset classes,” Bwiso said. “If I buy Airtel today, can I in two years consistently get a dividend like I would get an interest return from my fixed deposit from my market fund or from treasury bonds?”

The demand for Ugandan government bonds maturing in 2033 exceeded the amount on sale by eight fold in an auction on Thursday. 

President Yoweri Museveni’s government four years ago ordered wireless companies to sell 20% stakes to local investors in a bid to deepen the market. 

The state-controlled National Social Security Fund bought a 10.55% stake, according to Airtel.

A decision by the company to spin off its mobile-money business, also played a role in the IPO’s failure, according to Centenary Bank financial markets head Benoni Okwenje.

African telecom operators have been devising plans to capitalize on their lucrative mobile-money businesses. TPG invested in Airtel’s unit valuing it at $2.65 billion in 2021, and more recently MTN sold a minority stake of its fintech business to Mastercard valuing the business at $5.2 billion. 

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs BAN Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

OneWeb satellite service ready to connect nation from next month: Mittal

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Air India-Vistara merger remains on course, says Singapore Airlines

Larsen & Toubro arm secures significant orders in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh

Naresh Goyal's plea against 'illegal' arrest not maintainable, says HC

Oil & gas biz may be nearing peak for RIL, claims larger share in profit

Amazon India sees strong festive sales in 2023, calls it best in 13 yrs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Airtel AfricaAirtelSunil MittalIPO activity

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story