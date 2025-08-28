Wilmar seeks CCI nod for 20% stake buy in AWL Agri Business for ₹7,150 cr

Wilmar International, through its subsidiary Lence Pte Ltd, has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for approval to acquire a 20 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd from the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, reported PTI.

Adani-Wilmar deal details

Adani Group announced in July the sale of a 20 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) to Singapore-based Wilmar International for ₹7,150 crore, as part of its plan to exit the FMCG business and focus on infrastructure.

In the notice filed with CCI, Lence Pte has proposed to acquire a maximum of 20 per cent and a minimum of 11 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of AWL Agri Business.

ALSO READ: Adani exits AWL agri business, sells 10.42% stake to Wilmar for ₹3,732 cr Wilmar currently holds 43.94 per cent in the company through Lence Pte. After the transaction, Wilmar’s stake will rise to between 54.94 per cent and 63.94 per cent, making it the majority shareholder. The parties told the regulator that the deal will not raise competition concerns, and market delineation is not required, reported PTI. Adani’s phased divestment Adani Group has been gradually reducing its stake in AWL: January 2025: Adani Commodities LLP (ACL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, sold 13.51 per cent via the offer-for-sale route, raising ₹4,855 crore at ₹276.51 per share

July 2025: ACL agreed to sell 20 per cent to Wilmar International at ₹275 per share, in a deal worth ₹7,150 crore Upcoming: ACL plans to divest its remaining 10.42 per cent stake, completing Adani’s exit from the FMCG business Together, Adani and Wilmar earlier held about 88 per cent in AWL (44 per cent each). After the latest transaction, Wilmar will become the majority owner with around 64 per cent stake, overtaking Adani. ALSO READ: Adani to sell entire AWL Agri stake to Wilmar, others for ₹10,874 crore In total, Adani Group expects to raise over ₹15,700 crore from its complete divestment of 44 per cent in AWL Agri Business.