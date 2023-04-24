Sunteck Realty sales bookings jump 23% at Rs 1,602 crore in FY23



The firm's sales bookings stood at Rs 537 crore in the fourth quarter of the last financial year (Q4 FY23), up 36 per cent on QoQ basis. Sunteck Realty, a real estate firm, on Monday reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales bookings at Rs 1,602 crore for FY23. Sales bookings in FY22 stood at Rs 1,303 crore.



The company has signed a lease deal with Upgrad, the online educator, for its premium commercial project Sunteck at BKC Junction in Mumbai. The project is set to generate a total revenue of approximately Rs 2,000 crore over the entire lease tenure. Upgrad will be paying starting rentals of close to Rs 300 per square feet. per month on carpet area basis. The Mumbai-based developer said that its collections in Q4 FY23 reached Rs 330 crore, marking an 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase. Its FY23 collections grew 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,250 crore.