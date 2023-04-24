Office space absorption at 14 mn sq ft in Q1 2023, falls 11% YoY: Study



The absorption rate year-on-year (YoY) fell by around 11 per cent, said a report by Savills India, a real estate advisory firm. Office space increased 23 per cent QoQ in terms of new supply infusion, which stood at 13.1 million square feet in Q1 2023. Office space absorption in India’s six biggest cities stood at 14 million square feet in the first quarter of calendar year 2023 (CY23), a 16 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).



Flexible workspaces were followed by the Information Technology--Business Process Management (IT-BPM) sector and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sector (BFSI), accounting for 23 per cent and 16 per cent demand share respectively. Flexible workspaces were the leading cause for office space absorption and accounted for 27 per cent of gross absorption in Q1 2023, the report said.



Overall India vacancy levels across stood at 18.4 per cent in Q1 CY23. Total office stock across top 6 cities stood at 717.1 million square feet as of Q1 CY23.



Bengaluru witnessed leasing activity of around 3.9 million square feet in Q1 CY23, accounting for around 28 per cent of India’s gross absorption. According to the report, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Chennai together accounted for two-thirds of quarterly demand. Maximum supply infusion was witnessed in Hyderabad and Pune, with a cumulative share of over 50 per cent.



Hyderabad witnessed leasing activity of around 1.8 million square feet, corresponding to a strong YoY increase of 50 per cent, with stable rentals across micro markets. , Chennai continued to remain in the top-3 city list with respect to demand, with three-fourth of the city’s office demand coming from the micro markets of the city. Whereas in Mumbai demand was driven by small and mid-sized deals with the BFSI sector continuing to drive office space take-up in the city, the report said.



Savills India expects CY23 to witness gross absorption to the tune of 48.5 million square feet, meanwhile annual supply infusion is expected to stand at 61.5 million square feet by the year end. In Pune, flexible workspaces continued to thrive in Q1 2023, with a 41 per cent share in demand.

“While quarterly absorption has improved in Q1 CY23, there is evidence of global headwinds and related pressures, as seen in 11 per cent annual decline in gross space absorption compared to Q1 CY22. The demand is expected to pick up in due course, but Q1 performance implies that estimates for full-year 2023 remain biased on the side of caution,” said Naveen Nandwani, managing director -commercial advisory and transactions, Savills India.