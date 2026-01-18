Sunteck Realty to launch ₹3,000 crore ultra-luxury goregaon project

The first phase has a total saleable area of 0.5 million square feet (msf) with about 225 three and four-bedroom residences, starting from 1,250 square feet, Kamal Khetan, chairperson and managing director, Sunteck Realty, told Business Standard.

The overall project will have a saleable area of 1 msf alongside which Sunteck is also undertaking a mixed‐use project with a leasable area of about 1.6 msf that will feature premium fine-dining options, cafés, retail and a commercial tower offering grade-A office spaces where the company aims to attract top-grade tenants, including multinational corporations, as a part of the firm’s strategy to enhance annuity income.

“The response is good, and we have already started to receive expressions of interest (EOI). With our unique ultra-luxury offerings, we want to disrupt the market. We are confident of premium pricing,” he added.

For the first phase of the residential part, Sunteck is eying per square foot pricing of around Rs 36,000 and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of around 40-45 per cent. Khetan stated that this project will be one of the most exclusive ultra-luxury residential addresses in Goregaon West

Sunteck’s rental revenue is expected to rise from Rs 70 crore in fiscal year 2025 (FY25) to Rs 320 crore and capital value from Rs 1,050 crore to Rs 5,000 crore by FY28-29.

Sunteck aims to deliver the first phase of the residential project in the next three-four years, while commercial development will be completed in less than three years. The Mumbai-based firm aims to launch the second phase of the residential project in the next two years.

The company has previously delivered three projects in Goregaon West and has developed 8-9 acres out of 23 acres of land that it owns in this market. The latest project is planned on the company’s 3-acre land parcel.