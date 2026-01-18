Sunteck Realty to launch ₹3,000 crore ultra-luxury goregaon project

Sunteck aims to deliver the first phase of the residential project in the next three-four years, while commercial development will be completed in less than three years. The Mumbai-based firm aims to launch the second phase of the residential project in the next two years.
The company has previously delivered three projects in Goregaon West and has developed 8-9 acres out of 23 acres of land that it owns in this market. The latest project is planned on the company’s 3-acre land parcel.
Goregaon West remains a busy housing market. Between October 2024 and September 2025, it recorded 1,531 new sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 2,081 crore, as per Square Yards Data Intelligence. As of the third quarter of 2025, the average property rate in the area stood at Rs 35,353 per square foot, up from Rs 34,019 per square foot in the same quarter last year.