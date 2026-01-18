Reliance Consumer Products sees four brands cross ₹1,000 crore mark

While the focus of the company in its initial phase was on building beverage brands, it is expected to shift its focus to staples and confectionery, with the beauty segment likely to be the next area of emphasis for RCPL.

Its oil brands are expanding nationally, having gained traction in Maharashtra, and in chocolates and confectionery, the company said it has built a comprehensive portfolio across the Lotus Chocolates, Toffeeman and Ravalgaon brands. In biscuits, it has witnessed green shoots due to expansion into new markets and increased customer demand for innovative product offerings such as Maliban Wafers and Maliban Tea-Time. In soaps, its brands Get Real and Glimmer are witnessing increased offtake in key markets.