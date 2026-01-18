Home / Companies / News / Reliance Consumer Products sees four brands cross ₹1,000 crore mark

Reliance Consumer Products sees four brands cross ₹1,000 crore mark

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd said four of its brands have crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark, with gross revenue touching ₹15,000 crore year-to-date in FY26, aided by strong festive-quarter performance

Reliance Consumer Products, Velvette
premium
Reliance Consumer Products, Velvette
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2026 | 7:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has seen its gross revenue reach ₹15,000 crore year-to-date in FY26 and has four brands that have crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark.
 
Campa, Campa Energy, Independence and Good Life are the brands that have crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark so far, and in the October–December quarter, RCPL’s gross revenue crossed ₹5,000 crore. In its investor presentation, it said that sales of the Independence brand surpassed ₹1,500 crore.
 
The company sees 80 per cent of its sales coming from general trade and also has a presence in 17 countries through exports and franchisees, it said in its investor presentation following Reliance Industries’ results.
 
During the quarter, RCPL completed its demerger from Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) in Q3 FY26 and became a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) from December 1.
 
In its presentation, the company said it has acquired international beauty brands spanning key grooming and bathing segments. “We have acquired global rights to these heritage brands (with a few territories excluded) and aim to expand their presence in international markets while growing them in India,” it said. The brands include Brylcreem, Toni & Guy, Badedas and Matey.
 
During the October–December quarter, it also entered the pet care market with the launch of Waggies. “With Waggies, we aim to make high-quality, science-backed pet nutrition accessible and affordable for every pet parent in two key variants. We have launched pilots in key southern cities, with brand awareness being driven through digital campaigns and veterinarian advocacy,” the presentation said.
 
While the focus of the company in its initial phase was on building beverage brands, it is expected to shift its focus to staples and confectionery, with the beauty segment likely to be the next area of emphasis for RCPL.
 
Its oil brands are expanding nationally, having gained traction in Maharashtra, and in chocolates and confectionery, the company said it has built a comprehensive portfolio across the Lotus Chocolates, Toffeeman and Ravalgaon brands. In biscuits, it has witnessed green shoots due to expansion into new markets and increased customer demand for innovative product offerings such as Maliban Wafers and Maliban Tea-Time. In soaps, its brands Get Real and Glimmer are witnessing increased offtake in key markets.
 
During the quarter, the company also completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods, a move it said would strengthen its pan-India staples and foods business by leveraging Udhaiyams’ strong brand presence in Tamil Nadu and south India, and its distribution across the region.
 
The company also said it continued to focus on building its supply chain, with several high-speed bottling lines added this year across 12 states, and ahead of the upcoming summer season, it has more than doubled its existing capacity.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SunSource founder launches renewable energy platform with ₹10,000 cr plan

Lodha Developers net debt rises 15% to ₹6,170 cr on land acquisitions

EXL to open 2 centres in Tier 2/3 cities, expects AI spend to surge in 2026

Board meet to appoint Neville on Sir Ratan Tata Trust as trustee cancelled

BCCL IPO boosts confidence as Coal India weighs more unit listings: CMD

Topics :Reliance GroupFMCGsReliance Industries

First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story