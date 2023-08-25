Home / Companies / News / Supplied high-strength alloy steel for Chandrayaan-3: Jindal Stainless

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Artist's illustration of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Friday said it supplied high-strength alloy steel grade to ISRO which was used in Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The specialised alloy steel grade supplied to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), usually imported from several countries, was meticulously developed over a span of three years with the help of an advanced refining process to meet the stringent quality standards and specifications of the crucial project, JSL said in a statement.

The heat-resistant material shields the motor from shocks as well as elevated temperatures, the company said.

Its properties, which persist even under the most extreme thermal conditions, underscore the alloy steel grade's reliability and suitability for critical space missions, the company said.

On Wednesday, ISRO's third moon mission Chandrayaan-3's lander module touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat and first to reach the south pole of earth's only natural satellite.

"The successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 is historic and we are proud to play our part in this mission. This strengthens the Atmanirbhar Bharat story as we have provided the indigenously developed best-in-class quality material to this nationally important project through constant innovation," JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

The company has supplied materials for key defence and space projects of DRDO and ISRO, including PSLV.

Topics :ISROJindal Stainless SteelChandrayaan-3space

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

