Suraksha Diagnostics to invest ₹200 cr to set up 20 centres in east India

The plan, which will be executed in collaboration with United Imaging, is aimed at expanding access to advanced diagnostic services in tier 2 and tier 3 cities

Suraksha Diagnostics raised ₹846.25 crore through an IPO in December for funding its expansion plans. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Suraksha Diagnostics on Wednesday said it will invest ₹200 crore to set up over 20 advanced imaging centres across eastern India.

The plan, which will be executed in collaboration with United Imaging, is aimed at expanding access to advanced diagnostic services in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, enhancing both affordability and healthcare quality in smaller towns and semi-urban regions, it said.

No timeline was, however, revealed for the investment rollout.

"This collaboration will assist us in expanding our reach and offer high-quality diagnostic services to a large population in eastern India," Suraksha Diagnostics CMD Somnath Chatterjee said.

United Imaging will supply cutting-edge imaging solutions, while Suraksha Diagnostics will leverage its existing network and operational expertise to set up the new centres, the company said.

Suraksha Diagnostics raised ₹846.25 crore through an IPO in December for funding its expansion plans.

At present, it operates 59 diagnostic centres and 166 sample collection centres across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

