Suraksha Diagnostics to invest ₹200 cr to set up 20 centres in east India

Suraksha Diagnostics on Wednesday said it will invest ₹200 crore to set up over 20 advanced imaging centres across eastern India.

The plan, which will be executed in collaboration with United Imaging, is aimed at expanding access to advanced diagnostic services in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, enhancing both affordability and healthcare quality in smaller towns and semi-urban regions, it said.

No timeline was, however, revealed for the investment rollout.

"This collaboration will assist us in expanding our reach and offer high-quality diagnostic services to a large population in eastern India," Suraksha Diagnostics CMD Somnath Chatterjee said.

United Imaging will supply cutting-edge imaging solutions, while Suraksha Diagnostics will leverage its existing network and operational expertise to set up the new centres, the company said.