MakeMyTrip to raise $2.5 bn to slash Trip.com's stake and voting power

Indian travel booking platform MakeMyTrip has announced plans to raise over $2.5 billion through the sale of ordinary shares and convertible bonds. The move, disclosed in regulatory filings with Nasdaq, is aimed at substantially cutting down the ownership and influence of China-based Trip.com Group in the company, news agency PTI reported.

The Gurugram-based, NASDAQ-listed company said the funds raised through both the equity and the concurrent convertible notes offering will be used to buy back a portion of its Class-B shares previously held by Trip.com.

“As of March 31, 2025, Trip.com beneficially owned 100 per cent of our issued and outstanding Class B Shares and 15.05 per cent of our aggregate ordinary shares and Class B shares, together representing an aggregate of 45.34 per cent of the total voting power in our company,” MakeMyTrip noted in its filings.

Following the share repurchase, Trip.com’s voting power will drop significantly — from 45.34 per cent to 19.99 per cent. As a result, its board nomination rights will be reduced from five directors to two, in line with the Terms of Issue governing the share structure, PTI reported. Broader geopolitical context The timing of this corporate move comes amid increasing scrutiny over investments from countries like China and Turkey, especially in the wake of heightened tensions following last month's India-Pakistan military clash. Public sentiment and political voices have urged companies to distance themselves from investors seen as aligned with Pakistan.

ALSO READ: EaseMyTrip slams MakeMyTrip over alleged Chinese ties; MMT refutes claim Fuelling the debate, EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti recently questioned MakeMyTrip’s Chinese ties, alleging that five out of its ten board members are directly linked to China. Details of the capital raise MakeMyTrip revealed in its Nasdaq filing that it will issue 14 million ordinary shares, each with a par value of $0.0005. Additionally, the company announced a concurrent offering of $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes, with an option for underwriters to purchase up to an additional $187.5 million, PTI reported. “Concurrently with this offering, we are offering $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes, plus up to $187.5 million aggregate principal amount... if the initial purchasers... exercise in full their option,” the company said.