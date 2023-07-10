Home / Companies / News / Suraksha QR gets 27,000 subscribers within 4 months; eyes 500,000-user mark

Suraksha QR gets 27,000 subscribers within 4 months; eyes 500,000-user mark

Healthtech platform Suraksha QR on Monday said it has acquired 27,000 customers within four months and aims to onboard 5 lakh users, expanding operations to more than 10 states

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Hyderabad-based startup helps its subscribers get quick access to ambulances and other health service providers in case of a medical emergency with the help of a unique QR code. (Photo: iStock)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Healthtech platform Suraksha QR on Monday said it has acquired 27,000 customers within four months and aims to onboard 5 lakh users, expanding operations to more than 10 states by the end of this fiscal.

The Hyderabad-based startup helps its subscribers get quick access to ambulances and other health service providers in case of a medical emergency with the help of a unique QR code.

The company which currently operates in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, will be entering Tamil Nadu, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and other states in the months to come.

"Suraksha QR platform has already crossed a milestone of acquiring over 27,000 subscribers pan-India, in a short time span of around 4 months, since its roll-out in March 2023," the company said in a release.

In case of an accident or any medical emergency, the victim (on his own) or a bystander can scan this unique QR code with a smartphone and quickly get access to the nearest ambulance providers. The victim/bystander also has the option to notify the emergency contacts, and the subscriber's medical record can be sent to the healthcare provider for assistance in terms of early medical intervention, the company explained.

"We are delighted to witness the growing acceptance and popularity of Suraksha QR amongst thousands of people across various Indian cities, towns, and villages. This has been made possible with the relentless efforts of our on-ground team, which is spreading grassroots-level health awareness and information, and taking Suraksha QR's distribution network to soaring heights!

"Going forward, as we continue to expand and grow, we will be onboarding more than one thousand Suraksha Sevaks countrywide in order to scale our reach across various states, which in turn shall help us in serving the healthcare needs for over half-a-million Indians by the end of the ongoing Fiscal," said Vidhyasagar Reddy, Co-Founder & CEO, Suraksha QR.

Suraksha QR additionally provides comprehensive healthcare solutions, including accident insurance cover up to Rs 1 lakh, ambulance ride cover of Rs 5,000 for each hospitalisation, unlimited yearly telehealth consultations with 6,400-plus experienced doctors through voice and video consultations and home delivery of medicines in more than 7,300 locations across India.

Also Read

Odisha EOW detects 'rarest' QR code scam of Rs 14 cr, hints at Chinese link

Viveka murder case: CBI issues fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

QR code, the smudgy pattern on a square, is becoming a tool for marketing

Murder of Ex-Andhra minister: SC stays HC order granting bail to accused

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

As Foxconn withdraws, Vedanta says other partners lined for chip plant

Expression of Interest sought in crisis-hit Go First's possible sale

InfoEdge subsidiary invests Rs 1 cr in healthtech startup BrainSightAI

L&T completes transition of $150-mn credit into sustainability-linked loan

EaseMyTrip's general sales agreement with SpiceJet to start from Aug 1

Topics :CompaniesMarkets

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story