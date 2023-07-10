EaseMyTrip's general sales agreement with SpiceJet to start from Aug 1

Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday said it has signed a general sales agreement with SpiceJet for selling and promoting the carrier's passenger tickets and other services to passengers in India.

The agreement will commence from August 1, 2023, under which the company will be responsible for selling and promoting the products and services offered by SpiceJet in India, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under brand EaseMyTrip, said in a statement.

"With this collaboration and the potential for future acquisitions, we are presented with a fantastic opportunity for growth," EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said.

The company anticipates gaining additional momentum and propel towards becoming a leader in the air ticketing industry within the next 18 to 24 months, he added.

"With their extensive experience, strong industry connections, and deep understanding of the Indian market, we are confident that they (EaseMyTrip) will drive our sales efforts to new heights. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will elevate our brand and enhance customer experience," SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia said.