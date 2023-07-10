Home / Companies / News / EaseMyTrip's general sales agreement with SpiceJet to start from Aug 1

EaseMyTrip's general sales agreement with SpiceJet to start from Aug 1

Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The agreement will commence from August 1, 2023, under which the company will be responsible for selling and promoting the products and services offered by SpiceJet in India

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Online travel service provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Monday said it has signed a general sales agreement with SpiceJet for selling and promoting the carrier's passenger tickets and other services to passengers in India.

The agreement will commence from August 1, 2023, under which the company will be responsible for selling and promoting the products and services offered by SpiceJet in India, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under brand EaseMyTrip, said in a statement.

"With this collaboration and the potential for future acquisitions, we are presented with a fantastic opportunity for growth," EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said.

The company anticipates gaining additional momentum and propel towards becoming a leader in the air ticketing industry within the next 18 to 24 months, he added.

"With their extensive experience, strong industry connections, and deep understanding of the Indian market, we are confident that they (EaseMyTrip) will drive our sales efforts to new heights. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will elevate our brand and enhance customer experience," SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia said.

Also Read

Easy Trip Planners in-principally approves acquisition of certain entities

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

Easy Trip Planners Q3 net profit rises 4.1% to Rs 41.7 cr, revenue jumps

OnePlus to cover over 25 cities in 'Road Trip - Futurebound' initiative

Easy Trip Planners Ltd to acquire 55% stake in Glegoo Innovations

ONGC, Reliance-BP bid for oil, gas blocks, foreign giants stay away

EasyJet cancels 2% of summer flights schedule over air traffic worries

Navi Finserv to raise Rs 500 cr debt via non-convertible debentures

PepsiCo India introduces Pepsi Black bottles made of 100% recycled plastic

Deutsche India expands tech operations in country, to hire thousands

Topics :SpiceJetEaseMyTripCompanies

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story