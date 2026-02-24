Suzlon names Ajay Kapur Group CEO, elevates J P Chalasani to new council

Wind turbine maker Suzlon on Tuesday announced the elevation of J P Chalasani to the newly formed Group Executive Council (GEC) and the appointment of Ajay Kapur as the new Group CEO. This leadership rejig is meant to transform the wind energy solutions provider into a full-stack renewable energy solutions conglomerate, the company said.

Recognising the significant opportunities that the emerging renewable energy landscape presents, Suzlon recently unveiled its expansion intent with a new Suzlon 2.0 vision. It plans to diversify its portfolio across wind, solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and other emerging technologies.

The GEC will be a strategic body established to steer the group’s long-term and medium-term growth agenda, the company said.

As part of the GEC, Chalasani will work closely with the chairman and managing director and executive vice-chairman, and maintain long-term strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, as well as incubate and operationalise new business opportunities. The company has also formed an Executive Management Council led by the Group CEO to lead growth of the group’s businesses. With over 36 years of experience, Ajay Kapur will scale its businesses and build the organisation for its next phase of growth. He has previously served as the CEO of large, listed entities across infrastructure, construction, power and heavy metals industries. He was earlier the managing director of Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group company, since 2022. He has also served as the CEO of the aluminium and power business at Vedanta Resources.