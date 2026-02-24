Tata Group defers decision on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman

India's salt-to-software Tata Group has deferred a decision on reappointing N Chandrasekaran as chairman for another five years, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Chandrasekaran, 62, joined the Tata Group in 1987 and rose through the ranks to become the CEO of Tata Consultancy Services in 2009 before taking charge as Tata Sons' chair in February 2017.

During the board meeting, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata raised the issue of losses in certain group companies, and asked that Chandrasekaran commit in writing that Tata Sons will never be listed, the CNBC-TV18 report said.

Several board members backed Chandrasekaran, arguing that losses at one group company should not eclipse the group's overall performance or the chair's contribution over the years, according to the report.

While some directors called for a vote, Chandrasekaran urged a deferral, CNBC-TV18 reported. Tata Sons did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Tata Trusts owns a 66% stake in Tata Sons, giving it power over major strategic decisions. Tata Sons, in turn, oversees 30 firms ranging from consumer goods, autos and airlines, including the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Consultancy Services , Tata Motors and Air India. The disagreement within Tata Trusts, more than a year after the death of family patriarch Ratan Tata, has raised fears of a repeat of a bitter 2016 public spat between the charity and Tata Sons that tarnished the reputation of India's most storied group.