Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / Voltas expects 25% rise in AC sales as early summer boosts demand

Voltas expects 25% rise in AC sales as early summer boosts demand

Voltas projects 25% AC sales growth this summer, launches AI-powered units, raises prices amid higher commodity costs and new BEE norms, with strong demand from tier II-III cities

Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas
premium
Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Consumer durables maker from the house of Tata, Voltas, expects to record 25 per cent growth in the room air conditioner (RAC) category in the upcoming summer season as the weather conditions become increasingly favourable to the sale of cooling products.
 
The company, which has six manufacturing facilities, also announced the launch of a new AI-powered AC line for a growing cohort of aspirational consumers. These units, the company said, can maintain ambient cooling in high temperatures of up to 55 degrees Celsius, developed especially for the north Indian regions. 
“India has as many as 100 million affluent consumers and over 250 million in the neo-middle class, we want to have a full stack of offerings catering across consumer categories,” Mukundan Menon, managing director, Voltas Limited, told Business Standard. 
However, tier II and tier III cities continue to be the primary drivers of demand for the company, with almost 85 per cent first-time buyers emerging from these cities. 
With a new manufacturing plant inaugurated in Chennai earlier this year adding 100,000 units, the company can ramp up production to two million, if needed.
 
“We sold over 2.6 million AC units in the last financial year and hope to have a strong season this year with 25 per cent growth, that will hopefully take us close to the three million figure,” said Jayant Balan, head, RAC business at the firm.
 
The company, meanwhile, has raised prices for customers due to increasing commodity prices, the depreciating rupee and the change in energy efficiency ratings — partially offsetting the impact of goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts.
 
“Prices of copper have risen almost 25 per cent and aluminium prices, too, are at a lifetime high. With the new BEE ratings now in effect, the new units are now using more raw material. This effectively takes up their cost, some of which we have had to pass on to the customer,” Balan added.
 
Meanwhile, the company expects the inventory pile-up to be diluted in the coming three weeks, as some customers continue to choose the older manufactured units.
 
Meanwhile, the company’s refrigeration segment has experienced over 50 per cent growth in the last 2–3 years, now nearing a 10 per cent market share.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MakeMyTrip gross corporate travel bookings cross $1 billion in 2025

Balkrishna Ind enters consumer tyre market; eyes ₹23K cr topline by FY30

Every RBI fraud violation not open to court: HC on Anil Ambani case stay

Suzlon appoints Ajay Kapur as Group CEO, forms new executive council

Premium

Chandigarh branch fraud: IDFC First Bank to pay Haryana govt ₹590 cr soon

Topics :VoltasCommodity pricesConsumer Durablesair conditioner

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story